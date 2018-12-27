You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump blasts US central bank again over rate hikes

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181227_TRUMP_3652731.jpg
Mr Trump told reporters following his annual Christmas teleconference with American troops: "They (the Fed policymakers) are raising rates too fast because they think the economy is so good."
PHOTO: WP

Washington

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy, blaming the central bank's interest rate hikes for a tanking market.

With stocks on track for their worst December since the Great Depression, Mr Trump has regularly berated the Fed for its stewardship of the economy.

"They are raising rates too fast because they think the economy is so good," Mr Trump told reporters following his annual Christmas teleconference with American troops.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But I think they will get it pretty soon," added the president, who has dubbed the supposedly independent central bank "crazy" and "out of control".

Mr Trump's comments came after Asian markets suffered a holiday rout on fears about the US economy and an ongoing government shutdown in Washington that began last Saturday. Closed on Monday for a national holiday, Tokyo plummeted at the open on Tuesday, suffering its worst finish since April 2017 after a brutal holiday-shortened session on Wall Street that saw US stocks sink for a fourth straight session.

Markets have been roiled by ongoing uncertainty in the US, with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin berated for holding a call with the six biggest US banks and then reporting on Twitter that the six CEOs have "ample liquidity" available.

Investors were also unnerved by weekend news reports that Mr Trump had asked about the possibility of firing Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, accounts that Mr Mnuchin said Mr Trump has denied.

Mr Trump last week called the Fed a greater economic threat to the US than China, and on Monday compared the central bank to a sloppy golfer. Asked by reporters whether he had confidence in Mr Mnuchin, Mr Trump answered "yes I do", calling the treasury chief "very talented, very smart person".

Mr Trump said he also remained confident in American companies and urged investors to stay calm over the nosediving markets. "I have great confidence in our companies. They are doing very well," he noted. "I think it's a tremendous opportunity to buy."

The stock market malaise comes with Mr Trump refusing to sign a budget bill to keep the government funded as he demands money for a US-Mexico border wall.

Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda, said Mr Trump's spat with the Fed and Mr Mnuchin's call with the banks had "markets running for cover". AFP

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening