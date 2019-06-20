You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia, spokesman says

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 11:14 AM

BP_Trump_200619_77.jpg
US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the details of a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the details of a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies," Ms Sanders added.

Earlier, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had struck a power station in Al-Shuqaiq city, in the Saudi province of Jizan, with a cruise missile, according to the group's Al Masirah TV.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

BOJ holds fire on policy, warns of heightening global risks

China's Xi arrives in Pyongyang for state visit

Australia's central bank flags lower rates in jobs hunt

From El Salvador to Texas, navigating the US asylum maze

Jilted by Trump, Xi and Kim seek upper hand before G-20 summit

Bond market screams at Fed: Don't dawdle on those rate cuts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
4 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
5 Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening