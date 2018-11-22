You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump calls Fed a 'problem', says he wants lower interest rates

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US president Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve, describing the US central bank as a "problem" as he called for lower interest rates.

The fresh presidential assault on the nation's monetary authority comes as stocks tumble on concerns ranging from slower global growth to a widening trade war between the US and China.

A homebuilder survey this week indicated the housing market is slowing further amid the highest mortgage rates in eight years, a possible warning sign for the broader economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I'd like to see the Fed with a lower interest rate," Mr Trump told reporters in Washington on Tuesday. "We have much more of a Fed problem than we do with anyone else."

The Fed held borrowing costs steady at its meeting earlier this month but investors expect it to raise rates in December, which would mark the fourth hike since Jerome Powell became chairman in February.

Mr Trump has previously blamed the "loco" Fed for causing steep stock-market losses with its campaign of gradual rate increases and demurred on whether he would fire Mr Powell.

The president's criticism shattered a two-decade White House tradition of avoiding comment on monetary policy out of respect for the Fed's independence.

US central bankers are trying to keep the world's largest economy on an even keel and inflation near their 2 per cent target amid a strong labour market that has driven unemployment to the lowest level since 1969.

They have pencilled in another rate increase by year-end and three more in 2019, according to quarterly projections from September that will be updated next month.

Economic growth is forecast to moderate following the best back-to-back quarters since 2014 as the effects of Trump tax cuts and government spending increases fade. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Italy still defiant as EU moves towards imposing fines over its budget

Singapore and Kazakhstan ink bilateral investment treaty

Global growth heading towards difficult soft landing: OECD

Bank of Japan mulls complex factors as policy tweaks lurk

Trump's support for Saudi prince draws outrage

Editor's Choice

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

BT_20181122_COMNISSAN22_3624222.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Opinion

Renault and Nissan appear to be lurching towards war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening