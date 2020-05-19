You are here

Trump calls world health body 'puppet of China'

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 6:56 AM

President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese "puppet" on Monday and confirmed he is considering slashing or canceling US support.
"They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer," he said at the White House.

