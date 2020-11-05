Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count

US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause the state's count for the presidential election, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Mr Trump's campaign has mounted a multi-pronged legal attack in several battleground states in the wake of the tight Nov 3 presidential election.

REUTERS