You are here
Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause the state's count for the presidential election, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
Mr Trump's campaign has mounted a multi-pronged legal attack in several battleground states in the wake of the tight Nov 3 presidential election.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes