You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump cheers US economy after June jobs surge despite virus

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 11:43 PM

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed new data showing huge jobs gains in June, but continued to downplay surging Covid-19 cases that could reverse the tentative recovery.

Employers brought 4.8 million people back to work last month, two million in the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, the Labour Department reported, which dropped the jobless rate by two points to 11.1 per cent.

The new data together with the 2.7 million jobs won back in May means the economy has regained 7.5 million of the more than 22 million jobs lost since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic as businesses were closed nationwide to prevent the spread of infections.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Mr Trump, who needs a strong economy to help his re-election bid in November, went through the report line-by-line, saying some of the job gains were records - without mentioning the massive losses suffered since March due to the pandemic.

"Today's announcement proves that our economy is roaring back," Mr Trump said.

SEE ALSO

US job growth accelerates in June; unemployment rate falls

"The crisis is being handled," he continued. "This not just luck, what is happening. This is a lot of talent."

He also cheered the soaring US stock market, but left without taking questions from reporters on the surge in cases of coronavirus, or the scandal over reports that US intelligence believed a Russian unit paid bounties for Taleban-linked militants to kill US troops.

The welcome news on jobs adds to positive signs in other reports showing the world's largest economy is on the mend backed by massive government support for workers and businesses, which also helped firms rehire some employees.

But as the United States faces the world's worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 127,000 deaths and a record 50,000 new cases a day, economists fear a renewed malaise as local authorities roll back efforts to return to pre-pandemic normal and businesses are forced to shut down again.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

US 'troubled' by conduct of Russia constitutional vote

US trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009

Vote PAP for a harder push for economic transformation, Heng Swee Keat urges

US job growth accelerates in June; unemployment rate falls

GE2020: PAP has not delivered on promise to ease cost of living burden, says SDP's Chee Soon Juan

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

WP supports broad-based, inclusive economic growth: Sylvia Lim

THE Workers' Party (WP) supports economic growth that is broad-based and inclusive, chairperson Sylvia Lim...

Jul 2, 2020 11:26 PM
Banking & Finance

UniCredit close to selling US$1.7b bad debt to Italy banks

[MILAN] UniCredit is close to selling bad loans with a face value of more than 1.5 billion euros (S$2.35 billion),...

Jul 2, 2020 11:04 PM
Banking & Finance

EU banks to take on Visa, Mastercard with new payments system

[LONDON] Sixteen banks from Germany, France and three other euro zone countries on Thursday said a "truly European"...

Jul 2, 2020 10:48 PM
Consumer

BBC cuts 450 regional jobs

[LONDON] The BBC said Thursday it will axe 450 regional jobs in England as it seeks to cut costs and shake up its...

Jul 2, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

US 'troubled' by conduct of Russia constitutional vote

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Thursday voiced concern over Russia's constitutional referendum, pointing to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.