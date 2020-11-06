You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump claims he would win unless Democrats 'steal' election

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 8:19 AM

nz_trump_061154.jpg
President Donald Trump claimed without evidence on Thursday that Democrats were trying to "steal" the US election with illegal votes, saying he would "easily win" the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump claimed without evidence on Thursday that Democrats were trying to "steal" the US election with illegal votes, saying he would "easily win" the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said the president as his reelection hopes hung by a thread.

Mr Trump said his team had launched a "tremendous amount of litigation" to counter what he called the "corruption" of Democrats, even as several officials in battleground states where the vote remains undecided have defended the integrity of the vote.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lockdown

Media 'decision desks' under fire as tight US vote count nears end

Federal Reserve's Powell 'reluctant' to discuss elections

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

Biden says has 'no doubt' he will win US election

Biden gains ground in vote count as Trump mounts legal challenges

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 08:16 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on higher yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, as a higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market despite Wall...

Nov 6, 2020 07:43 AM
Transport

Toyota to double full-year profit forecast to more than over 1t yen: media

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp will likely more than double its full-year operating profit forecast when it reports...

Nov 6, 2020 07:13 AM
Stocks

ByteDance rival Kuaishou Technology files for Hong Kong IPO

[HONG KONG] Chinese video-sharing startup Kuaishou Technology filed an application for a Hong Kong initial public...

Nov 6, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lockdown

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a united effort to tackle spiking coronavirus infection...

Nov 6, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Media 'decision desks' under fire as tight US vote count nears end

[WASHINGTON] Every four years, an American tradition is to watch the presidential election results roll in on one of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

UG Healthcare posts 74-fold increase in Q1 net profit to S$22.7m

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Two conservation shophouses in Clarke Quay for sale with S$6.2m guide price

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for