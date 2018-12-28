You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump combative on sixth day of US government shutdown

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 6:52 AM

Trump Combative.jpg
US President Donald Trump wants US$5 billion for extensions and improvements to a Mexico border barrier that he has made the centerpiece of his domestic political platform, arguing that the United States needs protection from illegal immigration.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Congress members trickled back into Washington on Thursday with little sign of ending a government shutdown sparked by President Donald Trump's insistence on funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

Although the Senate was due to formally reconvene after the Christmas break, lawmakers gave no sign they would quickly tackle the budget impasse that has left parts of the government without funds for six days.

Mr Trump, apparently not sleeping after a grueling day-trip to Iraq - his first visit to US combat troops since being elected - indicated on Twitter that he was in no mood to back down.

He wants US$5 billion for extensions and improvements to a Mexico border barrier that he has made the centerpiece of his domestic political platform, arguing that the United States needs protection from illegal immigration.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Opposition Democrats and some of Mr Trump's own Republicans refuse. They accuse the president of overhyping the immigration problem for political gain and say that a wall is not the best form of border security.

In retaliation, Mr Trump has refused to sign a wider spending package, forcing large parts of the government to hibernate as 800,000 federal employees temporarily go unpaid.

Both sides seemed determined to continue the standoff.

"Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border," Mr Trump said in a tweet, barely three hours after arriving back from Iraq.

"Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking, Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country," he said, before returning to the subject mid-afternoon blaming "Democrat obstruction of the needed Wall."

Dick Durbin, a senior Democratic senator, shot back with his own tweet: "No end in sight to the President's government shutdown."

"He's taken our government hostage over his outrageous demand for a US$5 billion border wall that would be both wasteful and ineffective."

TWO CHILDREN DIE 

Partial government shutdowns are not an unusual weapon in Washington budget negotiations, where party divides make cooperation a rarity.

But the rancor has spiraled under Mr Trump's abrasive administration and is set to go even higher in January when the Democrats take over the House of Representatives, following their midterm election victory.

The mess has contributed to worries over the outlook for the US economy in 2019, following a surging 2018 performance.

The stock market has plummeted in recent days, before a record recovery on Wednesday, under a variety of factors including Mr Trump's barrage of criticism against the independent Federal Reserve.

Continuing the see-saw performance, Wall Street opened sharply lower Thursday.

Large sections of the nearly 3,200km border with Mexico are already divided by fences and other barriers.

But immigrants - some fleeing danger and others just looking for jobs - continue to cross illegally.

Mr Trump's critics say that he is trampling over legally protected asylum rights and argue that resources should be channeled into higher-tech alternatives to a wall.

Managing the flow of illegal border crossers has been complicated by a shift from single men to more vulnerable families, including small children.

Two youngsters from Guatemala have died while in custody of US authorities this month and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that "extraordinary protective measures" were required to handle the flow.

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan warned Wednesday that the agency was unable to cope with the thousands of arrivals, as most facilities were built decades ago for men arriving alone.

"We need help from Congress. We need to budget for medical care and mental health care for children in our facilities," he told CBS News.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan policymakers warned of darkening global outlook: Dec meeting summary

French 'yellow vest' protests planned for Saturday, New Year's Eve

Saudi king orders government reshuffle after Khashoggi fallout

US consumers less upbeat about economy: survey

US government shutdown to extend into next week after Senate adjourns

On the edge of a new Cold War

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

BT_20181228_GCPTE28C_3653663.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth, mass affluent offer private banks best potential

BT_20181228_KILLER_3653746.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Consumer

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening