You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump communications director Bill Shine resigns

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 5:54 AM

BP_Bill Shine_090319_12.jpg
Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as President Donald Trump's communications director, the White House said Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as President Donald Trump's communications director, the White House said Friday.

"Assistant to the president and communications director Bill Shine offered his resignation to the president yesterday evening, and the president accepted," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders didn't go into Shine's reasoning but said he continued to support Trump and his agenda and would be a senior advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign.

Shine, 55, was appointed co-president of Fox News in August 2016, following the abrupt resignation of its chief Roger Ailes in the face of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shine resigned from the US television network less than a year later over questions concerning his handling of the Ailes case and accusations that he had helped cover up alleged misbehaviour.

His resignation comes as accusations mount over Trump's closeness to the network, whose prime time star anchor Sean Hannity served as an informal advisor to the then-candidate during the 2016 election campaign.

An article in this week's New Yorker magazine suggested Fox was a "propaganda" vehicle for Trump and alleged that in 2016, the network went so far as killing a story about the president's alleged affair with a pornographic film actress.

The Democratic Party responded by banning the network from hosting any of its primary candidate, after published revelations suggested it was a "propaganda" vehicle for Trump.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said a story in this week's New Yorker magazine on the White House's apparently close relationship with the channel prompted the decision.

"Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates," he added in a statement to The Washington Post.

The New Yorker piece detailed how Trump has given dozens of interviews to Fox and repeatedly tweets claims that have been made on the popular cable news network, owned by media magnate Rupert Murdoch.

Trump often refers to Fox's rivals CNN and MSNBC, as well as The New York Times and The Washington Post, as "fake news."

 

AFP

Government & Economy

US Air Force Secretary to resign

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates

Oil prices take a hit on ECB's warning of continued weakness

China's Feb exports tumble the most in 3 years, pointing to further global slowdown

New foreign investment law to foster 'fair competition': China

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening