You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump conduct 'beyond anything Nixon did': House impeachment chair

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 6:58 AM

nz_dt_221137.jpg
President Donald Trump, by withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020 election rival, went beyond anything done by disgraced predecessor Richard Nixon, the Democratic chair of the House impeachment panel alleged on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, by withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020 election rival, went beyond anything done by disgraced predecessor Richard Nixon, the Democratic chair of the House impeachment panel alleged on Thursday.

"What we've seen here is far more serious than a third-rate burglary of the Democratic headquarters," House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a reference to the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon's resignation.

"What we're talking about here is the withholding of recognition (for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy) in that White House meeting, the withholding of military aid to an ally at war," Mr Schiff said.

"This is beyond anything Nixon did."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump is threatened with impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for pushing Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

SEE ALSO

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

Mr Nixon resigned in 1974, two years after the burglary of Democratic offices in the Watergate complex in Washington.

Mr Schiff's comments came at the end of five days of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, which saw several witnesses testify that military aid to Ukraine was made contingent on Mr Trump's demand that Zelensky announce an investigation of the Bidens.

"People look to us from all over the world," Mr Schiff said. "People in Ukraine who want a better future, they look to us.

"They still look to us and increasingly they don't recognise what they see," the Democrat from California said. "That is a terrible tragedy for us but it is a greater tragedy for the rest of the world.

"In my view there is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes they are above the law," Mr Schiff said.

AFP

Government & Economy

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

G-20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers: WTO

Google shifts rules for political ads, pressuring Facebook

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

US Senate passes stopgap funding, bill heads to Trump

2019 GDP forecast range revised upwards after Q3 outperformance

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

[KINSHASA] The United States on Thursday unveiled a US$600 million three-year aid package for the Democratic...

Nov 22, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers: WTO

[GENEVA] G-20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated...

Nov 22, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Google shifts rules for political ads, pressuring Facebook

[WASHINGTON] Google's tightening of its political ad policy could help reduce the spread of misinformation on...

Nov 22, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

[NEW YORK] Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, yet to officially declare himself a presidential candidate,...

Nov 22, 2019 06:52 AM
Technology

Microsoft granted license to export 'mass market' software to Huawei

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it has been granted a license to export software to Huawei...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly