You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump criticises NASA moon mission after promoting it earlier

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 7:47 AM

[FLORIDA] US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised NASA for aiming to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and urged the space agency to focus instead on "much bigger" initiatives like going to Mars, undercutting his previous support for the lunar initiative.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," the president wrote on Twitter. "They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

Mr Trump's statement, tweeted from Air Force One as he returned from Europe, appeared at odds with his administration's recent push to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024 "by any means necessary", five years sooner than the previous goal of 2028.

NASA plans to build a space outpost in lunar orbit that can relay astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, part of a broader initiative to use the moon as a staging ground for eventual missions to Mars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Mr Trump was only reaffirming NASA's space plan.

"As @POTUS said, @NASA is using the Moon to send humans to Mars!," he said on Friday in a tweet referring to the President of the United States.

The accelerated timetable to land humans on the moon by 2024 ran into early trouble when the Trump administration asked a skeptical Congress in May to increase NASA's 2020 budget proposal by US$1.6 billion as a "down payment" to accommodate the accelerated goal.

The accelerated timetable for going to the moon was a key recommendation in March of the new National Space Council led by Vice President Mike Pence.

'SUSTAINABLE HUMAN PRESENCE'

NASA's website on Friday said the Artemis program would send "the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024 and develop a sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2028." The program takes its name from the twin sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon in Greek mythology.

NASA's Apollo program landed the first men on the moon 50 years ago on July 20.

The NASA website also provided details on the space agency's plans for making the moon a jumping off point for future missions to Mars and a place to test equipment and technology for other forays out into the solar system.

Mr Trump's comments about the US manned space program reflect his desire to champion a bold new national objective as he mounts a re-election bid, while also seeking to counter the potential space weaponry capabilities of Russia and China.

Private companies are also joining the race to the moon.

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos last month unveiled a mock-up of a lunar lander being built by his Blue Origin rocket company and touted his moon goals as part of a strategy aimed at capitalising on the Trump administration's push to establish a lunar outpost in just five years.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Weak US employment report raises red flag on economy

Chile central bank surprises with rate cut, braces for sharper slowdown

Michael Bloomberg to spend US$500m to close US coal plants

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

Vote for team that will take Singapore forward: PM Lee

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening