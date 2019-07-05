You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump discussed detained Canadians with Xi: Trudeau

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 8:27 AM

AK_dt_0507.jpg
US President Donald Trump raised the issue of two Canadians detained in China with President Xi Jinping in a recent meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[Montreal] US President Donald Trump raised the issue of two Canadians detained in China with President Xi Jinping in a recent meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Thursday.

Mr Trudeau had earlier said he was "confident" that Mr Trump discussed with Mr Xi the detention of ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and consultant Michael Spavor, who are being held in China on suspicion of espionage.

"I can confirm that Mr Trump did speak to his Chinese counterpart about the detained Canadians. This is a concern for us in Canada, but it is also a concern for our allies around the world," Mr Trudeau told a press conference in Montreal.

"I think that what we're seeing is that so many allies are concerned about the fate of these Canadians and that they're concerned about the behavior of China in relation to Canada. The type of behavior that could affect other countries as well," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Relations with China soured in December after Canadian authorities took into custody Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese telecom giant Huawei, who is wanted by the United States on charges of circumventing sanctions on Iran.

Since then, China has blocked imports of Canadian agricultural products in addition to detaining the two Canadians, moves Beijing says are unrelated to the Huawei issue.

During a meeting at the White House before the G-20 summit, Mr Trudeau asked Mr Trump to raise the issue of the detained men with the Chinese leader when they met at the summit. Mr Trump reportedly said that he would do what he could.

Meanwhile China earlier this week warned Canada not to be "naive" and think that US pressure could help it resolve the spat.

AFP

Government & Economy

Chinese outbound M&A plummets as trade war keeps companies at home

UK retailers suffer "washout" in June: survey

UK firms, waiting for Brexit, turn more gloomy about economy: survey

UN decries 'shockingly high' number of likely 'executions' in Venezuela

Panama says it cut Iran oil tanker from boat registry after terrorism alert

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

Jul 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: The Hour Glass, Koufu, Asian Healthcare Specialists, ST Group, HMI

Jul 5, 2019
Garage

Chinese unicorns made Asia world's most active VC market in 2018: Preqin

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening