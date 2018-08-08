You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump ex-lawyer being investigated for tax fraud: report

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 6:39 AM

+.JPG
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under federal investigation in New York, is being investigated for possible tax fraud, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under federal investigation in New York, is being investigated for possible tax fraud, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Federal authorities are examining whether Cohen's income - potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars - from his taxi medallion business was under-reported in federal tax returns, the newspaper said.

The report also alleged that prosecutors were investigating whether employees of Sterling National Bank improperly allowed Cohen to obtain loans for his taxi business even though he failed to provide adequate documentation.

Convictions for tax and bank fraud carry potentially hefty prison terms, which the newspaper said could put additional pressure on Cohen to cooperate with prosecutors in the event that he is charged.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.

"In light of the ongoing investigation, I am unable to respond," said Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis.

Speculation has mounted in US media that Cohen, who once declared he was so loyal he would "take a bullet for the president," is willing to cooperate with prosecutors and how much Mr Trump has to fear should he do so.

The federal investigation has focused on his business dealings and reportedly whether payments he made violated campaign finance laws.

He was involved in efforts to hush up allegations from a former Playboy model about an affair with Mr Trump and paid US$130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her own claims of an alleged one-night stand with Trump in 2006.

AFP

Government & Economy

Spanish jet accidentally fires missile above Estonia: defence ministry

Post-Brexit Britain's military will remain 'tier one,' minister says

First round of US tariffs on Chinese goods to hit US$50b on Aug 23: USTR

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

Higher summer bonuses push Japan real wages to 21-year high in June

Bookkeeping jobs slashed, more disruption on the way

Editor's Choice

Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
5 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit

BT_20180808_JLGRAB_3525559.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

BP_Youtrip_070818_63_0.jpg
Aug 8, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, Mastercard, You Tech launch e-wallet

Aug 8, 2018
Startups

ClassPass deploys war chest for Singapore market grab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening