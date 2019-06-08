You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump expected to name Philipson as top US economic adviser

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 8:38 AM

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump is expected to name Tomas Philipson, a former University of Chicago professor and health economics expert, as the next chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers to replace outgoing Kevin Hassett, Politico reported on Friday.

Mr Philipson already serves as a member of the three-person council and would replace Mr Hassett as the chairman of the panel. His nomination would have to be confirmed by the US Senate.

Mr Trump said on Sunday that Mr Hassett would be leaving the White House "shortly". Mr Hassett later told CNBC that his departure from the post had been in the works for some time and was not linked to Mr Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

If approved for the position, Mr Philipson would take over at a critical time for the economy. Mr Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico unless it takes action to curb migrant flows to the southern US border, and he is engaged in a trade dispute with China that threatens US economic growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New US jobs figures on Friday showed job growth slowed sharply in May and wages rose less than expected, raising concerns that the loss of momentum in economic activity could be spreading to the labour markets. That could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump suspends tariffs on Mexico after deal on immigration reached

Trade war, tariff threats to challenge G20 finance leaders' solidarity

US sanctions target Iran petrochemicals, analysts see modest effect

Trump criticises NASA moon mission after promoting it earlier

Weak US employment report raises red flag on economy

Chile central bank surprises with rate cut, braces for sharper slowdown

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening