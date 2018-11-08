You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump faces investigation blitz from Democratic House of Representatives

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 6:38 AM

BP_Donald Trump_081118_18.jpg
President Donald Trump faces a barrage of investigations targeting everything from his taxes to his Russian business ties after Democrats captured the House of Representatives in Tuesday's elections.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump faces a barrage of investigations targeting everything from his taxes to his Russian business ties after Democrats captured the House of Representatives in Tuesday's elections.

With the House in their control beginning in January, Democrats will replace Republicans at the head of every committee, giving them the power to set hearing agendas, call witnesses and issue subpoenas to top officials of Mr Trump's administration.

Hours after the election results became clear, Mr Trump tweeted a warning Wednesday morning that he was ready to fight fire with fire.

"If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!" he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Losing his Republican majority in the House removes much of the insulation that has been crucial to Mr Trump's political success in his first two years.

Now Democrats could lay bare alleged conflicts of interest, misuse of funds, and abuse of power by the president and his cabinet.

Investigations could gridlock a White House already besieged by the Russia collusion investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, heavily bogging down the administration's agenda and foiling Mr Trump's message.

And, indeed, after Mr Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, putting the Mueller probe in jeopardy, Democratic Congressman Jerry Nadler warned that he intended to lead a House Judiciary Committee examination.

"The firing of Jeff Sessions will be investigated and people will be held accountable. This must begin immediately, and if not, then a Democratic Congress will make this a priority in January," he said.

TWO DOZEN PROBES POSSIBLE 

A Republican spreadsheet obtained by the Axios news site before the vote detailed a long list of the probes expected from the new House, including:

- Billionaire Trump's record of paying taxes

- Whether Mr Trump and his family illegally benefit from their business while in power

- Mr Trump's hush payments to women claiming past affairs with him

- Alleged misuse of funds for personal needs by cabinet secretaries

- Mr Trump's controversial firing of former FBI director James Comey

- Mr Trump's mishandling of classified information

- Alleged legal abuses in the anti-Muslim travel ban

- Security clearances in the White House

According to some estimates, two dozen probes could be opened quickly.

Democrats have already piled up scores of subpoenas of documents and witnesses which Republicans have repeatedly rejected over the past two years.

"We are going to have to ruthlessly prioritise because there is so much that has gone wrong," Democrat Adam Schiff, who is expected to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said ahead of the election.

The Intelligence Committee will press ahead with the Russia election meddling investigation, and Mr Trump's business relations with Russians.

The Judiciary Committee, expected to be headed by current senior Democrat Jerry Nadler, has its eyes on business conflicts of Mr Trump's family.

Republicans' silence on the issue "speaks to an administration run amok and a Republican majority willing to turn a blind eye to gross misconduct," Judiciary Committee Democrats said in a report earlier this year.

Mr Nadler could also launch a probe into the Russia meddling issue, preparing the ground for a possible impeachment motion against Mr Trump.

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to subpoena Mr Trump's long-hidden tax returns amid suspicions the billionaire has paid minimal amounts for years and possibly expose hidden foreign ties.

Asked about it on Monday, Mr Trump replied stiffly: "I don't care. They can do whatever they want and I can do whatever I want."

Elijah Cummings, currently the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, also has a wish list of probes, including Mr Trump's apparent interference in a plan to build a new headquarters for the FBI; drug pricing under the Trump administration; and the mishandling of the deadly 2017 hurricane disaster in Puerto Rico.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK business chiefs call for another EU referendum

EU steps up legal action against Malta, Luxembourg over money laundering

Bangladesh general election set for Dec 23

IMF warns Italy should cut deficit, debt while growth still above potential

Saudi rule change may bar Israeli muslims from Mecca pilgrimage

Saudi makes US$1b bid for partnership with South Africa defence group Denel

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening