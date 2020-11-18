You are here

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 8:51 AM

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the top US cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the US election.
[SAN FRANCISCO] President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the top US cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the US election.

Reuters reported last week that Mr Krebs, who worked on protecting the election from hackers but drew the ire of the Trump White House over efforts to debunk disinformation, had told associates he expected to be fired.

Mr Krebs headed the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

A CISA spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The Reuters report prompted an outpouring of support from security experts around the country, who praised Mr Krebs for his bipartisan work in the past two years.

Mr Krebs angered the White House over a website run by CISA dubbed 'Rumour Control,' which debunks misinformation about the election, according to the three people familiar with the matter.

