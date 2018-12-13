You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump gets win as Xi makes good on pledge to buy US soybeans

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 1:01 PM

file7317j0rofcl3tfud9b5.jpg
China resumed buying US soybeans, bringing some relief to farmers in Donald Trump's heartland as President Xi Jinping works toward a trade deal with his American counterpart.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] China resumed buying US soybeans, bringing some relief to farmers in Donald Trump's heartland as President Xi Jinping works toward a trade deal with his American counterpart.

The giant Asian commodity importer bought 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons of American supply over the past 24 hours, with shipments expected to occur sometime during the first quarter, the US Soybean Export Council said, citing unidentified industry sources.

The purchases represent a major gesture by China toward easing tensions between the world's two largest economies. Soybeans have become the poster child of the trade dispute, with the Asian nation shunning imports from farms in rural communities that voted for Trump in 2016. Futures in Chicago tumbled as a result, while the 2018 harvest had been piling up, unsold, in silos, bins and bags across the US Midwest.

"The shipments, mainly from the Pacific Northwest, will help reduce stockpile pressures for US soybean farmers," said Li Qiang, chief analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Also "these shipments can ease China's own shortage of supplies in the first quarter of the year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This is the first significant purchase since the two countries began imposing tit-for-tat tariffs, with China slapping a 25 per cent retaliatory levy on the American oilseed after Trump imposed duties on billions of dollars worth of goods from the Asian country.

‘FARMERS, I LOVE YOU'

Soybean futures had stayed relatively quiet in the last few days as traders awaited confirmation deals were happening. Mr Trump had hailed a breakthrough on agriculture as part of the trade truce agreed in his meeting with Ms Xi earlier this month, and tweeted "Farmers, I LOVE YOU!" Prices in Chicago slid 0.2 per cent on Thursday, and are still down about 14 per cent since their peak in March.

The export council "is encouraged by the news that buyers from China have made purchases of US soybeans," the American group said in an email. "This is obviously positive news for our growers."

THE SKEPTICS

Still, while the purchases represent some relief to farmers, the three-month nature of the import agreements is leaving some traders concerned. Cargill said earlier this month that the US has probably already missed the best chance to sell beans to China because of approaching South American harvests. Skepticism also remains over the impact on the soybean market, as the imports are likely to be made by state-owned enterprises while Chinese commercial buyers that typically buy more are still hampered by tariffs.

The purchases may help refill China's supplies, but it won't do a lot to empty the huge stockpiles that have built up in America, said Darin Friedrichs, risk management consultant at INTL FCStone Inc's Shanghai office.

"The problem is it's so late in the season for the US," Mr Friedrichs said. "The stocks are huge."

While the purchases may have a limited effect on soybean flows, the move is much more significant for sentiment in broader financial markets. Asian equities to rubber futures advanced on hopes that Mr Xi and Mr Trump will be able to reach an agreement within a 90-day truce period. It also raises prospects for further buying from China, according to JCI's Li.

"We expect China to resume purchases of other farm products from the United States, including corn," said Mr Li.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Japan plans tighter regulation of tech giants

Former Canadian diplomat held in China a 'pawn': experts

Second person questioned in China after envoy arrest, says Canada

China meeting to set 2019 economic polices will start on Dec 19: sources

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison on campaign charge

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

Dec 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening