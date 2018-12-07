You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump golf club employs undocumented workers: report

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 7:04 AM

BP_Trump National Golf Club_071218_27.jpg
Undocumented migrants have been working for US President Donald Trump's luxury golf club in New Jersey, despite his denunciation of illegal immigration and insistence on jobs for Americans, The New York Times reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Undocumented migrants have been working for US President Donald Trump's luxury golf club in New Jersey, despite his denunciation of illegal immigration and insistence on jobs for Americans, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Victorina Morales, 45, from Guatemala, has been a housekeeper at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster since 2013, making Mr Trump's bed and cleaning his toilet after being hired with phony documents, the Times reported.

She and former employee Sandra Diaz, 46, who is now a legal resident, told the Times there were other undocumented workers at the club, and that supervisors took steps to help workers evade detection and keep their jobs.

The Times said there was no evidence that Mr Trump or executives from his family's Trump Organization company knew about their immigration status.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have very strict hiring practices," said a Trump Organization spokesperson in a statement sent to AFP.

"If any employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately."

Ms Diaz recalled Mr Trump once erupting in 2012 over orange stains on the collar of his golf shirt, which she described as stubborn remnants of his makeup.

But she and Ms Morales described the president as demanding but kind, at times handing out tips as big as US$50 or US$100.

Ms Morales, who earns US$13 an hour, said employees had become increasingly upset by Mr Trump's negative rhetoric about Hispanic immigrants and said a supervisor berated them as "stupid illegal immigrants."

"We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money," she told the Times.

"We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation."

Soon after Mr Trump launched his run for the presidency, several illegal workers had shifts axed. "A lot of people just left," Ms Morales said.

The Times reported that she has applied for protection under asylum laws and is exploring a lawsuit claiming workplace abuse and discrimination.

The US civilian workforce includes 7.8 million unauthorised immigrants, according to the Pew Research Center.

AFP

Government & Economy

IMF's Lagarde: Don't see 'elements of recession' in near term

Arrest of Huawei executive signals tougher US stand on China tech firms

Eiffel Tower, shops, to close as fears of French protest violence mount

US regulators warn over 'Brexit' risk to global markets, companies

White House knew in advance about Huawei arrest

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
3 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
4 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

BT_20181207_ATWEEKEND_3637451.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Weekend

Do diets work? Find out in BT weekend

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening