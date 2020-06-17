You are here

Trump government sues to block ex-aide Bolton's book

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 7:07 AM

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a bid to prevent publication of former national security advisor John Bolton's book, which is expected to provide a damning insider portrait of the White House.
The suit, filed in federal court in Washington, says Mr Bolton has failed to have the text vetted, meaning his book would be in "clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information."

The book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, is due to hit the shelves on Tuesday next week.

Mr Bolton, a veteran of Washington and a controversial figure for his longtime hawkish views, was a close advisor to President Donald Trump.

He left in September after disagreeing with Mr Trump's diplomatic outreach to adversaries, notably North Korea and Afghanistan's Taleban. Since then the two have become openly hostile and Mr Bolton's book has been touted as a tell-all from the Oval Office.

AFP

