Trump hails 'unlimited' potential of Britain trade deal

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 8:54 PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with US President Donald Trump in Sept 2018 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Mr Trump on Thursday hailed the "unlimited" potential of a trade deal with Britain - as Brexit is deadlocked in parliament.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday hailed the "unlimited" potential of a trade deal with Britain - as Brexit is deadlocked in parliament.

"My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom," the president tweeted.

"The potential is unlimited!"

Brexit's backers are counting on a trade deal with the United States being reached soon after leaving the European Union.

In November, Mr Trump suggested British Prime Minister Theresa May had made a mistake by signing an agreement that might impede a future trade deal between London and Washington.

And in an interview with The Sun newspaper upon his first official visit to Britain, Mr Trump said he would negotiate with Brussels "much differently."

Mrs May later revealed that Mr Trump had advised her to "sue the EU."

Just 15 days before Brexit is scheduled to leave the EU, British MPs were set to vote Thursday on whether to seek a Brexit delay.

