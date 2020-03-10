You are here

Trump has not been tested for novel coronavirus: White House

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 10:30 AM

US President Donald Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

"The president has not received Covid-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed Covid-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. REUTERS

