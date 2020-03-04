You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump holds phone call with Taleban political chief Baradar

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 6:44 AM

nz_trump_040327.jpg
US President Donald Trump spoke by phone call with the leader of the Taleban, the insurgent group and the US leader said Tuesday, days after Washington signed a historic deal with the militants.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KABUL] US President Donald Trump spoke by phone call with the leader of the Taleban, the insurgent group and the US leader said Tuesday, days after Washington signed a historic deal with the militants.

Mr Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he had "a very good talk with the leader of the Taleban," without naming him.

The 35-minute call, which the insurgents said took place around 1440 GMT Tuesday, came a day after the militants ended a partial truce and threw into doubt peace talks between Kabul and the militants that are due to begin on March 10, according to the US-Taleban agreement signed Saturday.

A transcript of the phone call released by the Taleban quoted fighter-turned-negotiator Mullah Baradar urging Mr Trump to "take determined actions in regards to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan".

Under the terms of the US-Taleban agreement, foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taleban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul.

SEE ALSO

Democratic primaries 'rigged' against Sanders: Trump

But a dispute over a prisoner swap has raised questions about whether the negotiations between Kabul and the Taleban will go ahead.

The agreement includes a commitment to exchange 5,000 Taleban prisoners held by the Afghan government in return for 1,000 captives - something the militants have cited as a prerequisite for talks but which President Ashraf Ghani has refused to do before negotiations start.

Mr Baradar called on Mr Trump to "not allow anyone to take actions that violate the terms of the agreement thus embroiling you even further in this prolonged war", according to the Taleban transcript.

Apparent differences between the Doha agreement and a joint US-Afghan declaration released in Afghanistan underline the obstacles facing negotiators.

The US-Taleban deal committed to the release of prisoners while the Kabul document only required both sides to determine "the feasibility of releasing" captives.

Since the deal signing, the Taleban have been publicly claiming "victory" over the US.

The Taleban carried out more than a dozen attacks on Afghan army bases since ending the limited truce, officials said Tuesday, ending a welcome reprieve for ordinary Afghans who have born the brunt of the deadly violence.

Mr Ghani's government last week sent a delegation to Qatar to open "initial contacts" with the insurgents but Taleban spokesman Suhail Shaheen on Tuesday said the militants would not meet Kabul's representatives except to discuss the release of their captives.

AFP

Government & Economy

US may pay for uninsured coronavirus patients

Ukraine prime minister resigns after six months

IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in 'virutal format'

Federal Reserve leads charge against economic hit from coronavirus

EP minimum salary goes up to S$3,900 from May 1 this year

Don't skimp on rent relief, Chan Chun Sing tells landlords

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 06:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Facebook to scale back on its Libra plans: The Information

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc will scale back on its plans for Libra global digital currency and will not make it...

Mar 4, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

US may pay for uninsured coronavirus patients

[WASHINGTON] The US may invoke an emergency law to pay for uninsured patients who get infected with the new...

Mar 4, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Ukraine prime minister resigns after six months

[KIEV] Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk has resigned after six months in the job and will be replaced by...

Mar 4, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in 'virutal format'

[WASHINGTON] The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be...

Mar 4, 2020 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leads charge against economic hit from coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve led the charge in the global response to the growing economic risk posed by the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.