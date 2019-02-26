You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump, Kim summit to cover two days: White House

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 10:10 AM

BP_summit_260219_62.jpg
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for dinner in Hanoi on Wednesday before their previously announced talks the next day, the White House said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HANOI] US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for dinner in Hanoi on Wednesday before their previously announced talks the next day, the White House said on Tuesday.

The dinner in the Vietnamese capital extends Mr Trump's diplomatic mission to get North Korea to give up nuclear weapons into a two-day affair.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told White House reporters that Mr Trump and Kim would greet each other one-on-one before the dinner.

Mr Trump will then be accompanied for the meal by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kim was expected to bring two of his own officials.

No details were available about the scheduling of what is expected to be the main event on Thursday, where Mr Trump will pursue his trailblazing attempt to end the half-century standoff with North Korea and persuade Kim to scrap his nuclear capability.

The North Korean arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after a marathon train journey. Mr Trump was due to touch down in Air Force One later in the day.

AFP

Government & Economy

Iran’s foreign minister, architect of nuclear deal, says he is resigning

Flower sector fears Brexit could nip exports in the bud

After abuse summit, victims press Vatican for action

Lima Group urges ICC to declare Venezuela aid blockade 'crime against humanity'

Trump departs US for Vietnam, summit with North Korea's Kim

Two US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

Feb 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sheng Siong, Procurri, Propnex, JEP, Bumitama Agri, UE, ISEC Healthcare

Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World shares fall 18.45% in heavy volume as trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening