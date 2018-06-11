You are here

Trump-Kim summit will strengthen strong ties between US and Singapore: American business group

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 11:38 AM

The two leaders are due to meet on Tuesday at the Capella Singapore hotel in Sentosa to discuss peace and denuclearisation, in the first-ever meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president.
THE American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham) has thrown its support behind the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It said the meeting would further strengthen the "very strong ties between the US and Singapore".

"Singapore's talented government, commitment to rule of law, world-class infrastructure as well as safe and secure environment are second to none," said AmCham chairman Dwight Hutchins on Monday.

"The American Chamber of Commerce Singapore is very encouraged by this endeavour between the two governments as regional security goes hand in hand with economic security."

The chamber here has 5,000 members representing 700 companies. It is involved in trade agreements such as the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, as well as engagement in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The chamber's governor, Mr Steve Okun, said AmCham SG looks forward to supporting the US government's involvement in the region.

"Coupled with leadership shown by these talks, we look forward to US engagement as the Asia-Pacific moves forward on liberalising trade," said Mr Okun. "A regional, multi-party framework is the best way to address 21st century business issues, and AmCham SG supports full US engagement in the region."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet Mr Trump on Monday, ahead of the summit held at 9am on Tuesday.

THE STRAITS TIMES

