You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump overtakes Biden as favourite to win in November: Betfair Exchange

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 8:23 PM

rk_trumpbidencollage_300820 (1).jpg
US President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic rival Joe Biden to stand as the favourite to win the 2020 US Presidential election on Europe-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: AFP

[LONDON] US President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic rival Joe Biden to stand as the favourite to win the 2020 US Presidential election on Europe-based betting exchange Betfair, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Mr Trump's odds, reflecting wagers matched on the peer-to-peer betting network, stood at evens, Betfair Exchange said, versus 21-20 for Biden.

Betfair Exchange said four bets of over 10,000 pounds (S$18,185) were placed on the platform overnight, of which three were on Mr Trump, while the biggest stake of the campaign so far, a 50,000-pound bet, was placed on the Republican nominee over the weekend.

These bets in part aided Mr Trump to take the lead, after being neck-and-neck with Mr Biden earlier this week, completing a stunning recovery in the betting markets.

"In August, Trump had the worst odds for re-election of any sitting President in history and defeat to Biden was looking increasingly likely," Darren Hughes, spokesperson at Flutter Entertainment unit Betfair Exchange, said.

SEE ALSO

Trump trying to change election narrative

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll on Wednesday showed 40 per cent of registered voters support Mr Trump, compared with 47 per cent who said they will vote for Mr Biden.

Mr Biden's lead is largely unchanged over the past three weeks, during which both parties held conventions to nominate their candidates Mr Trump and Mr Biden for the presidency.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

Typhoon Maysak drenches North and South Korea

South Korea plans to create 20t won fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

Thailand's Aug headline CPI drops 0.50% y-o-y, smaller than forecast fall

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

[HANOI] Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September,...

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new...

Sep 3, 2020 01:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

SHARES of Catalist-listed Hosen Group surged 70.3 per cent during the morning trading session, prompting a query...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.