You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump predicts Senate trial 'should go very quickly'

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 6:46 AM

rk_PDonaldTrump_171020.jpg
President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will be over quickly and again dismissed abuse of power charges against him as "a hoax."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will be over quickly and again dismissed abuse of power charges against him as "a hoax."

"I think it should go very quickly," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as the upper chamber's members were sworn in to serve as the jury in Mr Trump's historic trial over the Ukraine scandal.

"It's totally partisan," Mr Trump said. "It's a hoax. It's a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax."

Asked about new Ukraine-related accusations leveled by a former associate of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump said they had nothing to with him.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to Lev Parnas, who is under indictment on unrelated charges, Mr Trump "knew exactly what was going on" in a campaign led by Mr Giuliani to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

SEE ALSO

Trump trial 'extraordinarily unlikely' to go over two weeks: US official

Mr Trump said he had no idea who Parnas was.

"I don't know him, I don't believe I've ever spoken to him," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with US

US tech sector sees only modest relief in China trade deal

US must be involved on Afghanistan after troops leave: Pakistan

Fixed asset investments hit 7-year high; EDB drops yearly forecasts

FAI-driven jobs filled mostly by Singaporeans

Too soon to pop the bubbly for Singapore economy

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Technology

EU mulls 5-year ban on facial recognition tech in public areas

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is considering banning facial recognition technology in public areas for up to five...

Jan 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with US

[WASHINGTON] European Union trade commissioner Phil Hogan said his meeting with senior US officials marked a "good...

Jan 17, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Bombardier reviews minority stake in Airbus JV, flags writedown; shares tumble

[BENGALURU] Bombardier Inc shares shed nearly third of its value on Thursday after the company warned its 2019...

Jan 17, 2020 06:49 AM
Technology

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft said on Thursday it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by...

Jan 17, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US tech sector sees only modest relief in China trade deal

[WASHINGTON] The US tech sector is getting some relief from a trade truce with China signed this week, but the deal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly