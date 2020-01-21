You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump rejects environmental 'prophets of doom'

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 8:40 PM

file78xz9p2fppw14mrjy30r.jpg
Mr Trump branded those warning of out-of-control global warming and other environmental disasters as "the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers".
AFP

[DAVOS] US President Donald Trump took aim on Tuesday at the "perennial prophets of doom" on the environment, telling the annual Davos forum that warnings of climate crisis were "foolish".

In a keynote speech to the 50th World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort, Mr Trump touted fossil fuels, deregulation and a booming US economy - a message in stark contrast to the dire warnings delivered by teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg and others.

"We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse," Mr Trump said hours after Thunberg told the World Economic Forum that governments had done "basically nothing" to reverse climate change.

With Ms Thunberg in the audience, Mr Trump branded those warning of out-of-control global warming and other environmental disasters "the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump ticked off what he said were previous predictions that had been proved wrong, ranging from over-population in the 1960s to "an end of oil" in the 1990s.

SEE ALSO

Thunberg tells Davos: You've done nothing on climate change

"We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy," said Mr Trump, apparently referring to his Democratic party opponents ahead of the presidential election in November.

Mr Trump took the stage in Davos just after the Swiss president delivered a speech appealing for the world to care for the planet.

But the US leader heralded the United States as "number one producer of oil and natural gas".

He rattled off numbers indicating what he said were huge savings for American consumers and invited Europe to buy more US energy products.

The expansion of oil, gas and coal production has "been so successful that the United States no longer needs to import energy from hostile nations", he said.

"Our European allies no longer have to be vulnerable" if they "use America's vast supply".

Mr Trump said the United States was joining a newly announced international initiative called the "one trillion trees" project and he said he wanted to conserve "the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our world."

But he said technical innovation, not restricting economic growth, is the way forward.

"Fear and doubt is not a good thought process," he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thunberg tells Davos: You've done nothing on climate change

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore National Employers Federation calls for Budget help in hiring older workers

Bank of Japan holds fire, nudges up growth forecast on receding global risks

China says virus spreading between humans as WHO set to meet

Global resource consumption tops 100b tonnes for first time

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.83 S cents

KEPPEL DC Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.83 Singapore cents for the fourth quarter ended...

Jan 21, 2020 08:21 PM
Government & Economy

Thunberg tells Davos: You've done nothing on climate change

[DAVOS] Greta Thunberg brought a stark message to the business elite gathering in Davos: Everybody is talking about...

Jan 21, 2020 06:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.51 US cents

KEPPEL Pacific Oak US Reit (KORE), previously known as Keppel-KBS US Reit, on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter...

Jan 21, 2020 06:37 PM
Companies & Markets

CCT postpones results release and briefing 'until further notice'

THE manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) on Tuesday said that the release of CCT's fourth-quarter and full-...

Jan 21, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly