Trump replaces G-7 Camp David summit with videoconference: White House

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 8:05 AM

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump is scrapping this year's G-7 summit at Camp David near Washington due to the coronavirus crisis and will instead hold the event by videoconference, the White House said on Thursday.

The United States heads the group of seven wealthy democracies in 2020 and Mr Trump had been due to host fellow leaders at the presidential retreat known as Camp David in June.

Instead, the summit will now take place remotely "in order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of Covid-19," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

