You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says aides rejected his request to adjust value of US dollar

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 8:21 AM

nz_usd_220941.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was rebuffed when he asked officials to adjust the exchange rate of the dollar to counteract what he described as repeated currency manipulation by China of its yuan.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[DAYTON, Ohio] US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was rebuffed when he asked officials to adjust the exchange rate of the dollar to counteract what he described as repeated currency manipulation by China of its yuan.

Mr Trump told thousands of supporters at a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, that his policies were saving jobs in the political battleground state after years of inaction to confront China's aggressive behaviour in global markets.

"I go to my guys, 'What about doing a little movement on the dollar?'" he said, but they countered that was not possible."'Sir, we can't do that. It has to float naturally.'"

The Republican president, who is seeking reelection to a second term in the Nov 3 national poll, repeated his claim - which China denies - that Beijing deliberately changes the value of its currency to gain competitive advantage in global markets.

China's central bank has denied intervening to weaken the yuan and lower the cost of its exports to the United States. The yuan has firmed for eight weeks straight against a softening dollar.

SEE ALSO

Trump vows to block any TikTok deal that allows Chinese control

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trump gave no details on his conversation about tweaking the dollar's value, and no comment was immediately available from the US Treasury Department, which is expected to release its long-delayed semi-annual currency report in coming weeks.

The United States, like most global economies, allows the price of its currency to float, meaning it is set by the foreign exchange market based on supply and demand relative to other currencies.

Mr Trump in May reversed course and backed a "strong dollar" after years of railing against the dollar's relative strength as a factor harming US competitiveness.

The Treasury Department in January dropped its designation of China as a "currency manipulator", days before US and Chinese officials signed the Phase 1 trade deal, saying Beijing had agreed to refrain from competitive devaluation.

Washington's unexpected decision in August 2019 to label China a "currency manipulator" came at the height of trade tensions between the world's two large economies, but was widely criticised as not based in fact.

Before that, Treasury had not labeled China a currency manipulator since 1994.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 08:16 AM
Government & Economy

Climate change since 2000 will cut US growth over next 30 years: CBO

[WASHINGTON] The effects of climate change since 2000 will slow US economic growth slightly over the next 30 years,...

Sep 22, 2020 08:05 AM
Real Estate

Chinese hotel giant eyes foreign deals as global brands languish

[BEIJING] China's biggest hotel operator is looking to acquire foreign hospitality chains as the rapid recovery of...

Sep 22, 2020 07:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia to invest A$18b in energy technology to cut emissions

[MELBOURNE] Australia plans to invest A$18 billion (S$17.7 billion) over the next 10 years in technologies to cut...

Sep 22, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration designates several US cities hotbeds of 'anarchy'

[NEW YORK] The Donald Trump administration on Monday declared the cities of New York, Seattle and Portland, Oregon...

Sep 22, 2020 07:06 AM
Life & Culture

Emmys hit new ratings low despite praise for 'remote' ceremony

[LOS ANGELES] Television's Emmys plummeted to yet another all-time ratings low, despite producers overcoming...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.