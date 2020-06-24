Trump says border wall has 'stopped everything', including Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[YUMA, United States] President Donald Trump paid a visit to Arizona on Tuesday to mark the completion of hundreds of kilometres of the wall along the US-Mexico border, claiming it has "stopped everything" including Covid-19.
"Our border has never been more secure," said Mr Trump, who...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes