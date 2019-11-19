Trump says 'cordial' talk with Federal Reserve's Powell covered negative interest rates, trade

US President Donald Trump said he met with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday and discussed a wide range of topics including negative interest rates, monetary policy easing, dollar strength and US trade with China and the European Union.

"Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was discused including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, EU & others, etc," Mr Trump tweeted.

REUTERS