Trump says 'cordial' talk with Federal Reserve's Powell covered negative interest rates, trade

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 6:47 AM

US President Donald Trump said he met with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday and discussed a wide range of topics including negative interest rates, monetary policy easing, dollar strength and US trade with China and the European Union.
"Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was discused including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, EU & others, etc," Mr Trump tweeted. 

