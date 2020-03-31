You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says coronavirus travel ban may extend to more countries

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 8:10 AM

rk_USP-DonaldTrump_310320.jpg
President Donald Trump said the US might expand the travel ban affecting Europe and China as well as several other countries to include additional nations as the US extends its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said the US might expand the travel ban affecting Europe and China as well as several other countries to include additional nations as the US extends its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"They'll be staying and we may add a few more," Mr Trump said at a White House press conference Monday. "But the guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit. But they're having a big impact, they're having a tremendous impact."

The White House has already moved to block entry of non-US citizens travelling from China, Iran, the UK, Ireland, and 26 European countries in the Schengen Area that allow unrestricted movement among them.

The administration also struck agreements with the governments of Canada and Mexico to significantly scale back cross-border travel.

Mr Trump said officials were beginning to see the "impact" of the travel restrictions. On Sunday, he announced that federal social distancing guidelines set to expire this week would be extended until the end of March.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop Covid-19 spread

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop Covid-19 spread

Trump says more than 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

Rent rebates not enough to save retailers as virus-related curbs slash traffic further

NWC unveils wage cut guidelines to sustain businesses, jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

MAS' double-tap policy easing still an exercise in restraint

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 08:13 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop Covid-19 spread

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand is extending the state of national emergency for a further seven days to help stop the...

Mar 31, 2020 08:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Sterling drops against dollar as rating cut clouds British outlook

[LONDON] Sterling skidded against the dollar on Monday, as the US currency reasserted its safe-haven status and...

Mar 31, 2020 08:03 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil traders hustle for tankers to divert US crude to Asia

[SINGAPORE] Oil majors and traders are scrambling to book supertankers to try and divert a flood of American crude...

Mar 31, 2020 07:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Petrobras increases liquefied petroleum gas imports

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras is increasing liquefied petroleum gas imports, it said...

Mar 31, 2020 07:22 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia in talks with government about support for airline industry

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings said on Tuesday it was in talks with the government about support needed for the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.