You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says doesn't want to hear 'suffering' Khashoggi tape

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 7:01 AM

file72tmfje1c04w4dl0768.jpg
US President Donald Trump says he has been fully briefed on an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder but does not want to listen to it himself.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump says he has been fully briefed on an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder but does not want to listen to it himself.

"Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape," he said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."

"It was very violent, very vicious and terrible."

Mr Trump refrained from blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, even though the CIA reportedly concluded that he ordered the October 2 assassination in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump on Saturday told reporters that the US would release "a very full report" on the matter as early as Monday. He was interviewed by Fox on Friday.

Asked whether the crown prince had lied to him in denying any role in the killing, Mr Trump said: "I don't know. Who can really know? But I can say this, he's got many people... that say he had no knowledge."

"He told me that he had nothing to do with it. He told me that, I would say, maybe five times at different points, as recently as a few days ago," Mr Trump added.

The president acknowledged that people close to the prince "were probably involved" but added, "I want to stick with an ally that in many ways has been very good."

Asked whether he would go along with moves in the US Congress to cut off US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen or halt arms sales to the kingdom, Mr Trump equivocated.

"I want to see Yemen end. It takes two to tango and Iran has to end also," he said. "I want Saudi to stop but I want Iran to stop also."

The United States has called for a ceasefire and peace talks to end the three-year-old conflict amid a mounting international outcry over the massive civilian toll of air strikes.

US air refueling flights in support of Saudi-led air operations in Yemen ended last week. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis portrayed that as a Saudi decision.

Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates intervened in the conflict against Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in 2015 in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

SHIFTING ACCOUNTS 

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was critical of the crown prince, was killed after going to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to retrieve documents necessary to marry his Turkish fiancee.

According to Turkish officials, the audio shows that Kashoggi was strangled to death and dismembered soon after entering the consulate.

Saudi Arabia has offered shifting accounts of what happened, initially saying Khashoggi left the embassy after receiving his documents and later that he was killed when an argument degenerated into a fistfight.

In the latest version, the Saudi prosecutor said a 15-member team went to Istanbul to bring Khashoggi back to the kingdom but killed him instead in a rogue operation.

The prosecutor exonerated the crown prince, after indicting 11 Saudis and sacking five officials, including two members of Prince Mohammed's inner circle.

The United States has sanctioned 17 Saudis for the crime.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fresh clashes in French fuel price protests

Macron says strong Europe needed to prevent global 'chaos'

Bulgarians block roads against high fuel prices, poverty

Grim search for 1,276 missing after deadliest California wildfire

Trump says eying up to five changes in senior staff

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_DASCHOOL19_3620818.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Consumer

MindChamps pushing into Beijing pre-school market

Nov 19, 2018
Transport

First Asian ship fuelled by methanol may set sail from Singapore next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening