Trump says Google is helping China's military rather than US

President Donald Trump said Alphabet Inc.'s Google is helping China's military instead of the US, repeating an assertion by his acting defence secretary.

Google in October dropped out of the bidding for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract valued at as much as US$10 billion, saying the project may conflict with its corporate values.

Mr Trump's Twitter blast followed comments by Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan citing Google's "support to China and their lack of support to the Department of Defence."

China's armed forces benefit from Google because of the country's "fusion of commercial business with military" operations, Mr Shanahan told the Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

