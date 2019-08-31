You are here

Trump says he is not pining for negative interest rates in US

Sat, Aug 31, 2019 - 6:14 AM

US President Donald Trump, who has decried the relative loftiness of US interest rates compared to rates in nations that compete with the United States in global markets, said on Friday he did not want to see negative rates in the United States.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, who has decried the relative loftiness of US interest rates compared to rates in nations that compete with the United States in global markets, said on Friday he did not want to see negative rates in the United States.

Mr Trump, who has repeatedly noted that rates are negative in Germany - Europe's trading powerhouse - made the comment in response to a question from reporters as he departed the White House for the presidential retreat of Camp David in Maryland.

