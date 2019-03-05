You are here

Trump says he plans to end India's preferential trade treatment

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 8:10 AM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Monday he intends to end India's preferential trade treatment under a programme that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty free.

"I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the Government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India," Trump said in a letter to Congress.

