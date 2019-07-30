You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says he wants 'a large cut' from US Fed

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 10:48 PM

doc76g3plcvzes37mi3hcb_doc6v4eikclniu10ghsglkn.jpg
The US Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to cut the benchmark interest rate significantly, moments before the central bank was due to open its two-day policy meeting.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to cut the benchmark interest rate significantly, moments before the central bank was due to open its two-day policy meeting.

"I would like to see a large cut," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House, his latest move in a constant campaign to pressure monetary policymakers.

"I'm very disappointed in the Fed," he said.

Markets overwhelmingly expect the central bank on Wednesday will cut in the key lending rate by 25 basis points - the first cut in more than a decade - amid a slowing global economy impacted by trade uncertainty and sluggish business investment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That would undo the Fed's most recent increase in December, which was the last of four in 2018 and the US economy picked up steam.

But Mr Trump seems to be calling for a deeper cut of 50 basis points or perhaps more. But a cut of that size is typically used only when the economy is experiencing a steep slowdown.

The current economic expansion is now entering its 11th year, making it the longest on record. And with steady job growth, low unemployment and asset prices running high, economists are split as to whether the world's largest economy needs stimulus.

But the Commerce Department on Tuesday also reported that inflation remained tame last month, confirming that there is slim likelihood of a breakout in price pressures.

Other economists say rate increase in December was a mistake.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the target of Mr Trump's ceaseless barbs, has signaled the bank is likely to lower rates due to economic uncertainties, including Mr Trump's protracted trade wars with China and Europe which has caused business investment to fall sharply.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump warns China not to wait on trade deal as talks resume

UK's Johnson promises Irish PM no physical border checks

US consumer spending, prices rise moderately

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'We may lose Christmas': escalating Hong Kong protests taking bigger toll on shops, economy

Pilot scheme to facilitate high-potential tech firms' Employment Pass applications

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

Delong.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75n6gwod9uo15dlbnmzx.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

71 Robinson Road office block sold for S$655m to investment firm SV Robinson

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly