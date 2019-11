US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was a "big fan" of his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite opposition from many in Congress to the red-carpet welcome.

"Turkey, as everyone knows, is a great Nato ally and a strategic partner of the United States," Mr Trump said at the start of a joint press conference.

"I'm a big fan of the president."

AFP