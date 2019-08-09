You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says No 2 official at intelligence agency resigning

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 7:45 AM

nz_suegordan_090819.jpg
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the deputy director of US national intelligence, Sue Gordon, is resigning her position, leaving a vacuum at the agency that oversees civilian and military intelligence.
PHOTO: AP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the deputy director of US national intelligence, Sue Gordon, is resigning her position, leaving a vacuum at the agency that oversees civilian and military intelligence.

The current director of the agency, Dan Coats, announced last month he would step down on Aug 15. Last week, Mr Trump said he might name Ms Gordon as the acting DNI, which oversees 17 US civilian and military intelligence agencies including the CIA.

"Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats," Mr Trump said on Twitter.

"A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly," Mr Trump said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, Mr Trump dropped his first choice to replace Mr Coats, US Representative John Ratcliffe, after questions arose about the Republican congressman's lack of experience and possible exaggerations in his resume.

It is not clear what prompted the resignation of Ms Gordon, a career intelligence official who had the backing of current and former officials because of her deep experience.

Mr Trump had a strained relationship with Mr Coats, who endorsed the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the objective of promoting Mr Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump also has objected to US intelligence community analyses of major issues - from Iran's nuclear program to North Korea - that have clashed with his own assessments.

Under the law, Mr Trump must name a new acting director from the senior staff of the agency, known as the ODNI. His choice for the permanent job must be confirmed by the Senate.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump accuses France's Macron of sending 'mixed signals' to Iran

US holds off on Huawei licenses as China halts crop-buying

Italy PM Conte says leader of ruling League party Salvini must explain why he is sinking govt

US calls China 'thuggish regime' for singling out US diplomat in Hong Kong

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

BT_20190809_VMCHINA9_3859285.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports rise 3.3%; imports decline by 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly