Trump says October hike in China tariffs delayed 2 weeks

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 7:39 AM

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he agreed to delay an increase in tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods by two weeks, saying the decision was requested by Beijing.
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he agreed to delay an increase in tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods by two weeks, saying the decision was requested by Beijing.

"We have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th," Trump tweeted.

He said the delay was requested by "Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary."

