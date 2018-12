United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the partial shutdown of the federal government was going to last until his demand for funds to build a US-Mexico border wall is met.

[WASHINGTON] United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the partial shutdown of the federal government was going to last until his demand for funds to build a US-Mexico border wall is met.

Speaking after a video conference with US troops posted abroad, Mr Trump also reiterated his contention that the Federal Reserve was raising US interest rates too fast.

REUTERS