You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says postponing US elections 'unnecessary'

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 7:11 AM

rk_DonaldTrump_170320.jpg
US President Donald Trump said on Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis was "unnecessary," even as Ohio's governor called for the state's presidential primary vote scheduled for Tuesday to be delayed.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis was "unnecessary," even as Ohio's governor called for the state's presidential primary vote scheduled for Tuesday to be delayed.

"Postponing elections is not a very good thing," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think postponing is unnecessary."

Three other states voting on Tuesday - Arizona, Florida and Illinois - are scheduled to hold primaries, which select party candidates to contest the presidential election in November, when Mr Trump hopes to win a second term.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says pandemic could end in US by July

UK urges end to 'non-essential' contact, travel to curb virus spread

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

Europe locks down over virus, Trump warns of months-long fight

Canada closes border to most foreigners

German biotech firm denies Trump vaccine offer

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 07:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Santos reviews all capital spending in wake of oil price collapse

[MELBOURNE] Santos, Australia's no.2 independent gas producer, said on Tuesday it is reviewing all its capital...

Mar 17, 2020 07:14 AM
Transport

Latam airline cuts operations by 70% over pandemic

[SANTIAGO] Chilean-Brazilian airline Latam, the biggest in Latin America, announced on Monday a 70 per cent...

Mar 17, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says pandemic could end in US by July

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Monday the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought...

Mar 17, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

UK urges end to 'non-essential' contact, travel to curb virus spread

[LONDON] Britain on Monday stepped up its response to coronavirus, recommending household isolation, home-working...

Mar 17, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease has begun in Seattle...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.