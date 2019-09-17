Trump says 'probably not' right time to visit Pyongyang

US President Donald Trump said Monday that it is "probably not" the right time for him to visit North Korea.

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Monday that it is "probably not" the right time for him to visit North Korea.

"I don't think it's ready for that," Mr Trump told reporters when asked about visiting Pyongyang for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim asked Mr Trump to visit Pyongyang in a letter sent last month, South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Monday, repeating an invitation issued at their last meeting in the DMZ.

Nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been gridlocked since a second summit between Kim and Mr Trump in February ended without a deal.

AFP