You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says progress made in trade talks with Canada at G-7

Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 6:18 AM

2018-06-08T212806Z_877381984_HP1EE681NMT5V_RTRMADP_3_G7-SUMMIT-TRUMP.JPG
US President Donald Trump said progress had been made in trade talks with Canada Friday, as he met the country's prime minister on the margins of a G-7 summit in Quebec.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LA MALBAIE] US President Donald Trump said progress had been made in trade talks with Canada Friday, as he met the country's prime minister on the margins of a G-7 summit in Quebec.

"Justin has agreed to cut all tariffs and all trade barriers," Mr Trump joked as he sat smiling beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he had criticised just hours before.

"We've made a lot of progress today" Mr Trump said more seriously, while claiming that relations between the neighbors had never been better.

"It could be that Nafta will be in a different form," he added while talking about attempts to renegotiate a regional trade pact, predicting "something very beneficial" for both countries.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China hosts Russia, Iran for summit as US tensions rise

Slower growth expected for S'pore in 2018 as export momentum eases: report

Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday

Fed, ECB to tighten policy in tandem

Britain's Hammond says Trump tactics would not deliver better Brexit

US, Canada urge delay in vote on Vietnam's cybersecurity bill

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

2018-05-07T013629Z_1292095388_RC179E3D3700_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

BT_20180609_LOW_3466098.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening