Trump says received 'great' letter from North Korea's Kim

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 6:39 AM

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had received a "great letter" from Kim Jong Un, after the North Korean leader warned Pyongyang may change its approach to nuclear talks if Washington persists with sanctions.
"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong Un," Mr Trump told a cabinet meeting, reiterating that he still expected to hold a second summit with the North Korean leader, after the pair signed a pledge on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in Singapore last June.

"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong Un," Mr Trump told a cabinet meeting, reiterating that he still expected to hold a second summit with the North Korean leader, after the pair signed a pledge on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in Singapore last June.

"We really established a very good relationship," Mr Trump said. "We'll probably have another meeting."

