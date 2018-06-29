Trump says SoftBank Son's US investment hitting US$72b

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday SoftBank Group Corp chief executive Masayoshi Son is increasing his investment in the United States to US$72 billion, significantly more than the US$50 billion he had previously pledged.

"His US$50 billion turned out to be US$72 billion so far, he's not finished yet," Mr Trump said, without providing details.

Mr Trump's comments came at a groundbreaking ceremony in Wisconsin for a manufacturing facility for Foxconn, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, attended by Mr Son and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou.

Mr Son made remarks at the event but did not reference the US$72 billion figure.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment.

In 2016, Mr Son pledged to invest US$50 billion dollars and create 50,000 jobs in the United States after meeting then president-elect Trump.

"I couldn't have decided such a thing before this new President," Mr Son said of that decision on Thursday.

SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund which in May last year raised over US$93 billion, has made many of its investments in US technology firms including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and share-office space firm WeWork.

Foxconn, which is an investor in the fund, is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

