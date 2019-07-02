You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks 'already begun'

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 6:59 AM

nwy_TRADE WAR_020719_24_2x.jpg
US President Donald Trump said Monday that talks on a trade deal with Beijing have resumed following a weekend truce struck with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said Monday that talks on a trade deal with Beijing have resumed following a weekend truce struck with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi agreed on Saturday to hold off on new tariff increases as the world's top two economies negotiate a final agreement to resolve their year-long trade war.

Mr Trump also offered to relax some restrictions on US technology exports to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, triggering a backlash from some US lawmakers.

"It's already begun," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if trade negotiations had restarted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They're speaking very much on the phone but they're also meeting."

But he suggested the deal should be "tilted" toward the United States.

"It has to be better for us than for them because they had such a big advantage for so many years," he added, referring to China's soaring US trade surplus, which Mr Trump views as a loss for the United States.

"Obviously, we can't make a 50/50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage."

At the weekend, Mr Trump also offered to relax some restrictions on US technology exports to China's telecoms giant Huawei, which American officials describe as a tool of Chinese espionage.

But the Republican leader said any final resolution of the matter would have to come when both sides strike a final bargain.

The apparent thaw in US-China trade relations drew a collective sigh of relief from global markets, which staged a relief rally Monday even though major questions about any deal remain unanswered.

Mr Trump in May jacked up tariffs on more than US$200 billion in Chinese imports after accusing Beijing of suddenly reneging on commitments made during extensive negotiations begun last year.

Washington has accused Beijing of massive state intervention in markets as well as the forced transfer and outright theft of American technological know-how.

But analysts say China is unlikely to accede to US demands, which could undermine the Communist Party's hold on power.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fresh bid set to bring Afghans to table for peace deal

US urges all sides in Hong Kong to avoid violence

Trump move to ease Huawei sanctions sparks anger, confusion

US will 'never allow' Iran to develop nuclear weapons: White House

EU antitrust regulators seek to help victims calculate cartel harm

Italy confirms 2020 deficit target at 2.1% of GDP: government source

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
2 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

BT_20190702_PGBANKS2_3823618.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

APAC banks could see M&As, not so much for Singapore: report

BT_20190702_AGASEAN_3823566.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Opinion

Asean sees silver lining even as dark clouds gather on the horizon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening