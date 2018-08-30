You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump says White House counsel McGahn soon leaving

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 12:15 AM

doc71nzu4lhzo0nv78wbiy_doc71nzr67sfas80rk7jmp.jpg
Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House counsel Don McGahn would soon be leaving his post, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller - who is leading the Russia election interference probe - closes in on the US president's inner circle.
NYT

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House counsel Don McGahn would soon be leaving his post, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller - who is leading the Russia election interference probe - closes in on the US president's inner circle.

"White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court," Mr Trump announced on Twitter.

"I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!" he added, without offering any reason why McGahn was leaving.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that McGahn had "cooperated extensively" with Mueller's team, taking part in at least three interviews with investigators totaling 30 hours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump said he had authorized his team to cooperate with investigators, but speculation rose about what McGahn might have specifically said about whether the Republican leader sought to obstruct justice.

AFP

Government & Economy

Aung San Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize -committee

US-Canada Nafta talks resume with focus on dairy

Barnier offers Britain close ties but no "single market a la carte"

Myanmar dam overflow displaces thousands

Argentina asks IMF for early release of standby funds

US Q2 GDP growth revised up to 4.2%

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening