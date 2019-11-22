You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump signs stopgap funding, avoiding government shutdown

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 11:47 AM

AK_dt2_2211.jpg
US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill that averts a government shutdown, after the Senate approved the one-month measure hours before federal funding was to expire at midnight.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill that averts a government shutdown, after the Senate approved the one-month measure hours before federal funding was to expire at midnight.

The short-term bill only funds federal operations until December 20, meaning Congress will be forced to once again debate and pass fiscal year 2020 funding during a period of high tension in Washington.

The so-called continuing resolution passed the Senate by a vote of 74 to 20 after the House approved it earlier this week.

Congress has been unable to secure a long-term deal. Democrats and Republicans have negotiated for months, but they remain at odds over funding of Mr Trump's long-sought wall on the US border with Mexico, among other issues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With Washington consumed by the Trump impeachment inquiry, lawmakers have expressed concern about the ability to finalise a deal in the run-up to the Christmas break.

SEE ALSO

Trump conduct 'beyond anything Nixon did': House impeachment chair

But top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said shortly before Thursday's vote that he hopes Mr Trump, who has injected himself into budget negotiations before, "stays out of our way and gives Congress the space to work together and find an agreement."

The measure gives the US military a 3.1 per cent pay raise, funds the 2020 census and keeps critical public health programs going for another month.

Two government shutdowns have occurred during Mr Trump's administration, including a 35-day shutdown from late 2018 to early 2019 - the longest in US history - over disagreements on border security.

AFP

Government & Economy

World is building walls but Singapore must build bridges: Heng Swee Keat

Singapore business body calls on firms to take up sustainable employment practices

US charges Chinese national with stealing trade secrets: Justice Dept

China revises 2018 GDP up 2.1%, says will not significantly impact 2019 growth calculation

'Smart cities' urged to look beyond rich, white men

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 11:44 AM
Consumer

High spirits at Singapore's school for gin

[SINGAPORE] In a Singapore distillery, the smell of pine, citrus and flowers fills the air as students crush juniper...

Nov 22, 2019 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

World is building walls but Singapore must build bridges: Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] As the world builds walls, Singapore must go against the tide and build bridges, Deputy Prime Minister...

Nov 22, 2019 11:26 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore business body calls on firms to take up sustainable employment practices

TO help tackle inequality, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is calling on firms to pledge their support for...

Nov 22, 2019 11:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Singtel to 'buy' on India associate's mobile tariff hike

DBS Equity Research has upgraded Singtel to a "buy" from "hold" with a target price of S$3.60 after the telco's...

Nov 22, 2019 11:10 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets on the rise as trade optimism returns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Friday as a sense of optimism returned to trading floors after a report said China...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly