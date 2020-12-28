You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Trump signs virus relief bill after panning US$600 checks

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 11:09 AM

af_trump_281220.jpg
President Donald Trump signed a bill containing US$900 billion in pandemic relief, backing down from last-minute demands that undercut his own negotiating team, risked a government shutdown and delayed much-needed economic aid as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump signed a bill containing US$900 billion in pandemic relief, backing down from last-minute demands that undercut his own negotiating team, risked a government shutdown and delayed much-needed economic aid as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US relief bill

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday on positive sentiment over the US coronavirus relief bill, but...

Dec 28, 2020 02:18 PM
Stocks

Alibaba antitrust fears worsen China tech giants selloff

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding led a selloff in Chinese tech giants triggered by fears antitrust scrutiny will...

Dec 28, 2020 01:49 PM
Real Estate

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

SURBANA Jurong has appointed Chaly Mah Chee Kheong as its new chairman after receiving board approval of a...

Dec 28, 2020 01:38 PM
Government & Economy

Courts summoned to rule on climate change

[PARIS] Frustrated with inaction on catastrophic global warming, citizens are hauling governments and big polluters...

Dec 28, 2020 01:32 PM
Consumer

Gig economy workers say they can no longer survive

[PARIS] Whether in Paris, Kuala Lumpur or California, gig economy workers fear they can no longer survive on meagre...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

Stocks to watch: First Reit, BRC Asia, Hong Lai Huat, Pan Ocean

Singapore digital banks face hard slog but incumbents can't sit pretty either

Singapore, New Zealand digital-economy pact to take effect on Jan 7

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for